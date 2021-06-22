ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Food Supply Success In Pandemic Belies Wasteful Farm Policies, OECD Says

Published on Jun 22 2021 12:25 PM in Supply Chain tagged: EU / OECD / Sustainable Agriculture / Farming Policy

Food Supply Success In Pandemic Belies Wasteful Farm Policies, OECD Says

Emergency measures by governments helped keep food supply functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but agricultural policies continue to pour out subsidies inefficiently without encouraging sustainable production, the OECD said on Tuesday.

As coronavirus spread last year, countries took various steps including the creation of so-called green lanes for cross-border food transport and increased food aid for households, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

"As a result, policies were generally successful in maintaining the overall functioning of food supply chains, albeit within an overall structure of agricultural support programmes that showed little change," the OECD said in an annual survey of farming policy.

Farm Policies

Reviewing 54 advanced and emerging economies, the Paris-based organisation estimated that a total of $720 billion per year was transferred to agriculture over the 2018-2020 period.

Three-quarters of this support was in aid for farmers, most of which was through what the OECD sees as market-distorting instruments like price controls or production subsidies.

Only about 14% of total support for the farm sector went towards structural areas like research and development, the OECD said.

Support rewarding environmental services was relatively marginal, with just $1.5 billion out of $268 billion per year in budgetary payments to producers clearly tied to such services, it estimated.

"Overall, most current support policies are not serving the wider needs of food systems," the OECD said.

Environmental Concerns

The OECD study echoed criticisms by the European Court of Auditors in a report on Monday that the European Union's huge farm subsidy programme is failing to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

The OECD recognised that crop technology has allowed a reduction in the intensity of resource use, with global food production having grown much faster than consumption of land or inputs like fertiliser.

But many subsidies could be redirected towards innovation or environmental services to curb emissions and other negative environmental effects of agriculture, it added.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat

UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat
Euro Zone Trade Surplus Surges In April: Eurostat

Euro Zone Trade Surplus Surges In April: Eurostat
US, EU To Lift Tariffs On Goods As Biden Ends Aircraft Trade War

US, EU To Lift Tariffs On Goods As Biden Ends Aircraft Trade War
Eurozone Retail Sales Down 3.1% In April: Eurostat

Eurozone Retail Sales Down 3.1% In April: Eurostat
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

EU Farming Policy Failing To Combat Climate Change: Report Tue, 22 Jun 2021

EU Farming Policy Failing To Combat Climate Change: Report
Ivory Coast Says Chocolate Traders Failing To Pay LID Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Ivory Coast Says Chocolate Traders Failing To Pay LID
German Union Calls For Amazon Workers To Strike On 'Prime Day' Mon, 21 Jun 2021

German Union Calls For Amazon Workers To Strike On 'Prime Day'
UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat Mon, 21 Jun 2021

UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN