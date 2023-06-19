Lidl Spain Creates 250 Jobs At Andalusia Logistics Facility

Lidl Spain has announced the launch of a new logistics platform in the Granada municipality of Escúzar.

The warehouse is built on a plot of more than 132,000 square metres within the Industrial, Technological and Innovation Area City (CITAI), the former Metropolitan Industrial and Technological Park of Granada.

Lidl said the logistics platform has created a total of 250 new direct jobs and doubled the retailer's logistics capacity in Andalusia – which has increased from around 60,000 square metres to around 125,000 square metres of surface area.

Escúzar Investment

Lidl has invested a total of €88 million in what is currently its second largest logistics platform in the entire country and the first in Andalusia.

With more than 65,000 square metres of surface area and 139 loading and unloading docks, it has the capacity to store up to 50,000 pallets simultaneously or manage 1.3 million pallets per year.

In addition, the new warehouse has 6,000 order preparation points and has more than 240 parking spaces for vehicles in general, and around 90 specifically for trucks.

'Firmly Committed'

“Having our warehouse in Escúzar already operational allows us to adapt our logistics resources to the development that we have been experiencing in recent years in southern Spain, where we work every day to consolidate our position as one of the main drivers of its economy,” said the regional director of Lidl in Andalusia, Carlos Martínez.

“We are firmly committed to employment in Andalusia and specifically Granada. [...] Almost all the people hired are from the province of Granada, one in four is from Granada, a dozen from Escúzar and another from Las Gabias, and the rest come from nearby towns such as La Malahá, Churriana de la Vega, Santa Fe or Albolote.”

