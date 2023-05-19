Lidl Spain To Invest €50m In Digitisation Of Stores

Lidl Spain aims to invest more than €50 million to deploy electronic shelf labels in all its stores as it seeks to save more than 2,900 tonnes of paper per year.

The decision follows a pilot test carried out in its stores in Zaragoza and will be implemented progressively in the more than 650 stores across Spain, this year and the next.

The initiative will see some 3,500 electronic shelf labels replacing price signs printed on paper at each outlet.

Electronic shelf labels are connected wirelessly to a centralised system that allows the rapid transmission of data, such as the description of the product and its price.

The labels display necessary information on a digital screen and in real-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Conservation Of Resources'

Michaela Reischl, director of CSR for Lidl Spain, said, "As a company, we find ourselves in a constant search for processes and solutions that allow us to reinforce our commitment to the conservation of resources and that in turn imply an improvement both in the experience of purchase of our customers as well as in the management of the store team”.

According to Lidl, this initiative will also improve the shopping experience and communication with the customers by offering visual uniformity and clarity of the information linked to the price and the description of the products.

It will prevent reading difficulties on paper due to poor print quality or incorrect placement of the label.

The technology also automates one of the most recurring processes in a store – changing the description and price of products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Lidl Spain Launches Anti-Waste Bag For Fruit And Vegetables

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.