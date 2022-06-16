Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Margaret Wilson Leads A Team Of Over 100 At WITRON

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Since 2018, Margaret Wilson (pictured) has been responsible for one of the largest US WITRON on-site teams, which works at the logistics centre of grocery retailer Kroger in Tolleson, Arizona.

Wilson leads her team, is present at the facility four to five times per week, and actively maintains the conveyor system and stacker cranes, including all components.

Wilson says that she does not need her own office.

“I have a desk next to the conveyor system,” she says. “Office work alone would not make me happy. I need to be in direct contact with my colleagues – and, of course, with the technology.”

The distribution centre supplies more than 100 Kroger stores with an assortment of almost 9,000 dry products.

“We can only master the daily, exciting challenges as a team,” explains the 55-year-old engineer.

The WITRON employees in the logistics centre work four shifts, 24 hours a day, all year round.

Wilson served for many years in the US Army as a combat engineer, maintenance supervisor, and unit movement officer.

“There I learned a lot of logistics, but, most of all, responsible leadership,” she adds. “You have to trust people. In the army, I served teams with people from all walks of life.”

Wilson and her on-site team ensure that the technical operations at the Kroger logistics centre run continuously, with maximum availability around the clock, to ensure that goods leave the warehouse on time.

When Wilson joined the team, there was one woman. Currently, 15% of the workforce is female, with one female colleague managing her own team.

“I think women tend to lead more collaboratively, take up ideas from the team, and do not always have to know everything down to the technical detail,” she says.

“That might differentiate us from some men, who think that if they are the boss, they have to show it and answer every question on their own. I think that is not absolutely necessary. Getting people to work together and creating a powerful team – that is your most important job as a leader.”

To listen to Margaret Wilson’s podcast, visit www.ideenraum.witron.de.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

California Raisins: A Perfect Addition To Summer Dishes
2
Supply Chain

Global Turnover Of Counterfeit ‘Italian’ Food Reaches €120bn
3
Supply Chain

Russia's War May Deprive World Of Three Ukrainian Wheat Harvests: Minister
4
Supply Chain

Dutch Exports Increased By Almost 3% In April: CBS
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com