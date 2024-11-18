52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Metro Opens New Logistics Centre In Serbia

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Metro Opens New Logistics Centre In Serbia

German wholesaler Metro Cash and Carry has opened a new 15,000-square-metre distribution centre in VGP Park Belgrade, Dobanovci, in Serbia.

The facility, built to Metro's specifications and leased by the wholesaler, includes four temperature zones and utilises environmentally friendly, freon-free cooling technology.

The official opening marks a significant expansion for Metro Serbia, employing over 110 people and enabling the storage of its full product range, including fresh and ultra-fresh items.

The building is developed according to the latest sustainability standards, aiming for the BREEAM Excellent certification.

The VGP Park Belgrade is owned by logistics and semi-industrial real estate operator VGP.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Joint Growth And Development'

Nadir Kadji, CEO of Metro Serbia, commented, "As the first genuine wholesaler that has been operating in Serbia for almost 20 years, Metro wants to be an even stronger support for restaurateurs and independent traders.

"We see the opening of our new logistics and distribution centre as a big step on the path of joint growth and development in the years to come."

Adrian Ariciu, Metro Group's executive vice president for the Eastern Region, added, "The new centre is important for the strategic growth of Serbia within Metro Group."

Metro Serbia

Metro employs 1,100 people in Serbia, operating from 9 sales and distribution centres strategically located in major cities like Belgrade, Niš, Novi Sad, Kragujevac, Požarevac, Subotica, and Šabac.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wholesaler is also renowned for its unique Jutro franchise programme, which offers comprehensive support to independent traders in Serbia, enabling them to build sustainable and prosperous businesses.

To date, 60 Jutro stores have been established across the country.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Olive Oil Prices To Halve From An All-Time High: Report
Olive Oil Prices To Halve From An All-Time High: Report
2
Supply Chain

Intermarché Steps Up Measures To Create A Transparent Value Chain
Intermarch&eacute; Steps Up Measures To Create A Transparent Value Chain
3
Supply Chain

Coles Commissions WITRON For New Ambient Automated Distribution Centre
Coles Commissions WITRON For New Ambient Automated Distribution Centre
4
Supply Chain

Hapag-Lloyd Keeps Recently Raised Outlook Despite Nine-Month Profit Drop
Hapag-Lloyd Keeps Recently Raised Outlook Despite Nine-Month Profit Drop
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com