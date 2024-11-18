Metro Opens New Logistics Centre In Serbia

German wholesaler Metro Cash and Carry has opened a new 15,000-square-metre distribution centre in VGP Park Belgrade, Dobanovci, in Serbia.

The facility, built to Metro's specifications and leased by the wholesaler, includes four temperature zones and utilises environmentally friendly, freon-free cooling technology.

The official opening marks a significant expansion for Metro Serbia, employing over 110 people and enabling the storage of its full product range, including fresh and ultra-fresh items.

The building is developed according to the latest sustainability standards, aiming for the BREEAM Excellent certification.

The VGP Park Belgrade is owned by logistics and semi-industrial real estate operator VGP.

'Joint Growth And Development'

Nadir Kadji, CEO of Metro Serbia, commented, "As the first genuine wholesaler that has been operating in Serbia for almost 20 years, Metro wants to be an even stronger support for restaurateurs and independent traders.

"We see the opening of our new logistics and distribution centre as a big step on the path of joint growth and development in the years to come."

Adrian Ariciu, Metro Group's executive vice president for the Eastern Region, added, "The new centre is important for the strategic growth of Serbia within Metro Group."

Metro Serbia

Metro employs 1,100 people in Serbia, operating from 9 sales and distribution centres strategically located in major cities like Belgrade, Niš, Novi Sad, Kragujevac, Požarevac, Subotica, and Šabac.

The wholesaler is also renowned for its unique Jutro franchise programme, which offers comprehensive support to independent traders in Serbia, enabling them to build sustainable and prosperous businesses.

To date, 60 Jutro stores have been established across the country.