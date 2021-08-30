ESM Magazine

Minden Administration Approves Construction Of New Edeka Campus

Published on Aug 30 2021 10:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / Edeka / Edeka Minden-Hanover / Edeka Campus

The Minden city administration has officially issued a building permit for the new company headquarters of Edeka Minden-Hanover.

Around 2,000 employees will work in the 55,000 square-metre headquarters in the future.

The proposed development comprises five square shaped, four-storey buildings that are connected by a main corridor.

Minden

The new Edeka campus has been designed to replace the retailer's existing office complex, which was built in 1964.

Edeka currently operates 12 offices in Minden alone, having outgrown its previous headquarters.

The new development aims to relocate these offices to the new campus between Wittelsbacherallee and Hahler Straße from 2024.

The group is investing around €150 million in the project.

"The construction of our new company headquarters is a clear commitment to Minden, where our cooperative was born more than 100 years ago. With our new 'Edeka campus' we will lay the foundation for our continued successful future here," states Mark Rosenkranz, spokesman for the board of Edeka Minden-Hannover.

Edeka Campus

The campus will also feature a multi-storey car park, bicycle parking spaces, a farm building, and green spaces.

The necessary demolition of the former warehouses on the approximately 123,000 square metre site has largely been completed, the company said.

Around 90,000 tonnes of building rubble had to be removed and crushed with ten excavators working for months to clear it.

According to the city administration of Minden, the new campus is one of the largest planned construction measures in the past 20 years.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

