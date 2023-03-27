Nestlé Announces Investment In Texas-Based Solar Project

Food giant Nestlé has announced that it is investing in Ganado, a solar project owned and developed by Enel North America in Jackson County, Texas.

The investment will see Nestlé as the sole tax equity investor for the 208 MWdc project, which is the size of just over 600 hectares, or about 850 football fields.

The move will enable Enel to complete the project and help Nestlé advance its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

The investment in Ganado builds on the company's 2020 investment in solar project Taygete I in the US.

Kate Short, chief procurement officer at Nestlé North America, said, "We are continuing to accelerate our work to make sure we produce and transport our products in a sustainable way.

"Not only will our investment in Ganado help reduce carbon emissions across our US manufacturing sites, but we're also proud that it will help expand the availability of renewable energy in the US, adding enough solar electricity to power about 24,574 homes each year."

Renewable Electricity

Nestlé will also purchase 100% of the renewable electricity attributes generated by the project, estimated to be an average of 333,000-megawatt hours per year for 15 years.

The company will use this renewable electricity to power many of Nestlé's US facilities, which manufacture brands such as DiGiorno pizza, Stouffer's, Nesquik, Purina Pro Plan pet food, and Tidy Cats cat litter.

The annual carbon emission reduction is expected to be about 126,294 tonnes, or emissions from more than 27,200 cars per year.

"We will continue to accelerate the use of renewable electricity, including wind and solar, to source 100% renewable electricity across our sites globally by 2025, and to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," said Howard Baker, global head of engineering service and technologies at Nestlé.

"Our investment in this solar project is an important milestone to achieve these objectives: we will use renewable electricity to help power our US manufacturing facilities, while also contributing to increasing the amount of renewable energy available in the US," Baker added.

