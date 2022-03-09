Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Nestlé To Produce Plant-Based Meat In Serbia

Nestlé has completed the first phase of the construction of a new factory in the Belgrade municipality of Surčin, where it will produce plant-based meal solutions (PBMS).

The Swiss company is investing CHF 67 million (€65.9 million) in its second factory in Serbia, which will be completed in October.

The 18,000-square-metre factory is located close to the existing Nestlé factory in Surčin, which has been operating since 2012, and is expected to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The new plant will produce four kinds of food products – steak, medallions, breast and fillet – based on soy, gluten, rapeseed oil, yeast extract, flour, vinegar and water, with added flavourings.

They will be marketed under Nestlé’s Garden Gourmet portfolio, which has been offering vegan and vegetarian products for several years now.

Locally Sourced Raw Materials

According to the country manager of Nestlé’s Adriatic Hub South – Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia – Marjana Davidovic, all raw materials that will be processed, such as soy, will be sourced locally.

The planned production capacity of the new factory is 12,000 tonnes per year, with exports going to France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The factory will use renewable energy from hydroelectric power plants, will not produce municipal waste, and will treat all wastewater on the spot in its own treatment plant.

Nestlé’s Adriatic Hub South plans to further expand its product range, the food giant added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

