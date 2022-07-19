Parmigiano Reggiano Sales Increase 2.4% In H1 2022

The Parmigiano Reggiano DOP Consortium has seen a 2.4% year-on-year increase in sales to 68,461 tonnes in the first half of 2022.

Volumes also increased by 1.6% in international markets to 29,215 tonnes.

In Italy, sales increased by 2%, to 27,435 tonnes, driven by the recovery of the HoReCa channel and direct sales, which increased by 4% to 8,242 tonnes.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium highlighted that the positive performance was achieved despite ‘uncertainties linked to the geopolitical crisis ignited by the Russian invasion on 24 February, the high cost of energy, and the reduction in household purchasing power in some markets.’

Geographical Performance

Spain witnessed a sales increase of 14.7% at 656 tonnes, while the United States saw 12.6% growth with 7,170 tonnes, followed by France at 8.3% to 6,033 tonnes.

Elsewhere, Japan grew sales by 79.6%, to 445 tonnes, and Australia by 57.9%, to 290 tonnes.

According to the president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, Nicola Bertinelli, the focus in the near future will be ‘heavily on international markets.'

He also expressed concern about the Italian economic situation, and the difficulties that families will have to face due to the price increases expected in the coming months.

In April of this year, the consortium launched an innovative digital label to make its PDO cheese more traceable and secure to offer extra assurance of the authenticity of the product for producers, the entire distribution chain, and end consumers.

