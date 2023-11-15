PepsiCo To Expand 'Diverse Ingredients' Portfolio In Europe

PepsiCo aims to expand its 'diverse ingredients' portfolio in Europe and globally as part of its pep+ agenda, which seeks to create a more sustainable food system.

The strategy also aims to support the EU's Green Deal by sourcing alternative crops that help to protect and enhance biodiversity.

PepsiCo plans to deliver 145 billion portions of diverse ingredients annually by 2030 at a global level, with each portion containing approximately 10% of the suggested daily requirement.

Consumption of ingredients, such as legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruit and vegetables, and nuts and seeds, helps promote a more nutritious diet.

However, research shows that there is currently an insufficient intake of these ingredients across Europe.

PepsiCo added that it already offers many brands in Europe made with diverse ingredients – such as legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains – including Alvalle, Benenuts and 100% whole grain Quaker Oats.

'Offering Positive Choices'

Sean Westcott, senior vice president of research and development at PepsiCo Europe said, "As one of the largest food and beverage companies in Europe, we’re passionate about delivering diverse ingredients across our portfolio and offering positive choices to consumers.

"Through R&D initiatives, blending technology and ingenuity, we're reshaping our portfolio to benefit both consumers and the planet. I’m confident in these ambitions announced today."

PepsiCo has also pledged to ensure that 75% of its global foods volume will meet or be below category sodium targets by 2030.

In the UK, the company launched Walkers 45% Less Salt last year. The new range has become a £30-million (€34.5 million) brand and is estimated to be in over 16% of UK households, the company noted.

Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer, PepsiCo Europe said, “At PepsiCo we rely on a secure supply of more than 30 agricultural crops and ingredients – such as potatoes, corn and oats – from approximately 60 countries to make iconic products that bring smiles to consumers around the world. [...]

"Our diverse ingredients goal aims to accelerate sustainable food systems, while also preserving natural resources for future generations."