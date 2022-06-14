Perekrestok Opens New Distribution Centre In Voronezh Region

Retailer X5 Group has expanded its logistics infrastructure in central Russia with a new distribution centre for its Perekrestok chain in the Voronezh region.

The new centre has a total floor area of 14,000 square metres and features seven storage zones for fresh and ultrafresh products, fruit and vegetables, frozen foods, fish, dry goods, and alcoholic beverages.

Perekrestok Distribution Centre

At full capacity, the centre will service 60 Perekrestok stores in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, and Tambov regions.

It will process 1,000 tonnes of products per day, with operations supported by 110 employees and 64 vehicles.

In each product zone, there is a specific temperature band best suited to keep products fresh.

The launch of the new distribution centre will enable the region's manufacturers to reduce their transportation costs and expand the geography of their sales.

When operating at full capacity, the logistics facility will be able to handle products from about 400 suppliers.

It will also boost the share of Voronezh Region-based producers in the chain's regional sales, which currently exceeds 20% in certain categories.

x5 In The Voronezh Region

Perekrestok works with more than 50 suppliers from the Voronezh Region, including Molvest, Ecohleb, EkoNiva, Cheese Home, EFKO, Bobrovsky, Saguny, among others.

The retailer currently operates 11 Perekrestok stores in the Voronezh Region.

The retail group also recently opened its first distribution centre for its Chizhik hard discount chain in the Voronezh region.

The new facility has a floor space of 12,000 square metres, and will pave the way for the expansion of the Chizhik banner into regional parts of Russia, the group said.

