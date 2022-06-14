Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Perekrestok Opens New Distribution Centre In Voronezh Region

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Retailer X5 Group has expanded its logistics infrastructure in central Russia with a new distribution centre for its Perekrestok chain in the Voronezh region.

The new centre has a total floor area of 14,000 square metres and features seven storage zones for fresh and ultrafresh products, fruit and vegetables, frozen foods, fish, dry goods, and alcoholic beverages.

Perekrestok Distribution Centre

At full capacity, the centre will service 60 Perekrestok stores in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, and Tambov regions.

It will process 1,000 tonnes of products per day, with operations supported by 110 employees and 64 vehicles.

In each product zone, there is a specific temperature band best suited to keep products fresh.

The launch of the new distribution centre will enable the region's manufacturers to reduce their transportation costs and expand the geography of their sales.

When operating at full capacity, the logistics facility will be able to handle products from about 400 suppliers.

It will also boost the share of Voronezh Region-based producers in the chain's regional sales, which currently exceeds 20% in certain categories.

x5 In The Voronezh Region

Perekrestok works with more than 50 suppliers from the Voronezh Region, including Molvest, Ecohleb, EkoNiva, Cheese Home, EFKO, Bobrovsky, Saguny, among others.

The retailer currently operates 11 Perekrestok stores in the Voronezh Region.

The retail group also recently opened its first distribution centre for its Chizhik hard discount chain in the Voronezh region.

Read More: X5's Chizhik Unveils First Distribution Centre

The new facility has a floor space of 12,000 square metres, and will pave the way for the expansion of the Chizhik banner into regional parts of Russia, the group said.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Indonesia Cuts Maximum Palm Oil Export Levy To $200
2
Supply Chain

Northern Irish Businesses Urge UK Against Potentially Damaging Unilateral Plans
3
Supply Chain

Ukraine Sees Sharp Drop In Grain Harvest After Russian Invasion
4
Supply Chain

Italy Wheat Production Seen Down 15% On Drought Risks: Farm Group
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com