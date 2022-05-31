X5's Chizhik Unveils First Distribution Centre

Russian food retailer X5 has opened the first distribution centre for its Chizhik hard discount chain, in the Voronezh region.

The new facility has a floor space of 12,000 square metres, and will pave the way for the expansion of the Chizhik banner into regional parts of Russia, the group said.

X5 said that the distribution centre will receive shipments from more than 200 partners of the retail chain and has capacity to process up to 800 tonnes of products per day. It added that over 200 employees and nearly 45 vehicles will ensure operation continuity.

'A Milestone Development'

Commenting, Ilya Yakubson, General Director of Chizhik said, "The launch of Chizhik's first distribution centre is a milestone in the retail chain's development. This move will ensure that Russia's central region benefits from our efficient logistics infrastructure.

"I am especially proud of how quickly the project was implemented, with the entire process of bringing Chizhik to Voronezh, including searching for store locations and opening the DC, taking just three months.”

X5, founded more than 25 years ago in Moscow, operates 18,320 Pyaterochka proximity stores, 983 Perekrestok supermarkets and 89 Chizhik hard discounters. It employs more than 328,000 employees.

