Portugal's Pingo Doce Unveils Certified, Antibiotic-Free Chicken

Pingo Doce has said it is the first food retailer in Portugal to offer domestically-sourced, certified antibiotic-free chicken.

Produced in Aguiar da Beira by Best Farmer (a Jerónimo Martins-owned company), Frango da Quinta is reared in the open air, with 100% grass and cereal-based feed, and other conditions that also contribute to the certification in animal welfare.

Controlled Conditions

The entire process of raising Frango da Quinta chickens is controlled on the farm by a team of veterinarians.

In addition, the conditions of the production unit, which were developed to promote animal welfare and comfort, contribute to avoid the need to use antibiotics.

According to Pingo Doce, ‘the meat of this chicken has a unique flavour, texture and juiciness, thanks to its 100% grass and grain-based diet and its slow, mostly free-range growth.’

At all stages of the breeding processs, their welfare is controlled in detail: feeding, management, ventilation, and temperature, all adjusted to each specific stage of growth of the chicken.

Certification

Frango da Quinta's certification in antibiotic-free production was awarded by AENOR, while the certification in animal welfare according to the Welfare Quality standard was awarded by Certis.

The launch of the antibiotic-free chicken will further expand the retailer's offer of quality certified products, in line with its commitment to sustainability throughout the value chain.

Previously, Pingo Doce launched certified Angus beef, attaining certifications for its commitment to animal welfare in this category.

