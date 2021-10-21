ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Rains Delay Wheat Planting, Autumn Grain Harvest In China

Published on Oct 21 2021 6:55 AM in Supply Chain tagged: China / Wheat / crops / grain

Rains Delay Wheat Planting, Autumn Grain Harvest In China

Constant rains in recent weeks have delayed wheat planting in main production regions in China, a government official said.

China had completed 26% of winter wheat planting across the nation by 19 October, slower by 27 percentage points than normal years, due to constant rains since September, according to Pan Wenbo, head of the planting management division under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The ministry will take "extraordinary measures" to tackle the "unfavourable impact and austere challenges" the rains have posed for harvest and planting, Pan said during a press briefing.

'Bumper' Summer Grain Harvest

China's cabinet, the State Council, on Wednesday said authorities would work to ensure a "bumper" summer grain harvest next year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Measures taken to achieve this include doing a good job in drying and stockpiling grain, as well as in autumn and winter planting, CCTV said in its evening newscast after a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Other measures include speeding up drainage of farmland, increasing supply of fertiliser and pesticides, and ensuring supply of electricity and diesel for grain drying, the report said, adding flood-hit areas will be entitled to disaster relief funds.

Pan's comments came as Beijing renewed a policy focus on food security following the COVID-19 pandemic and after prices of corn, the other main grain crop in China, soared on falling inventories and output, pushing up feed use of wheat and grains imports to record high levels.

"It is still hopeful that we will win a bumper harvest (of wheat next year) as long as we can plant before winter and follow up with proper management measures in the spring," Pan said.

Late planting would affect growth, while too much moisture in the land would cause more diseases for the crop, Pan added.

Minimum Purchase Price

Advertisement

China has raised the minimum purchase price for wheat in 2022, part of an effort to enhance grain security, by bolstering farmers' interest in growing the grain.

The rains have also delayed harvest of autumn grains, which mainly include corn, soybeans and middle-late season rice, by 4 percentage points compared with normal years, and pushed up cost, Pan also said.

Heavy rains hit the corn harvest in northern China and damaged quality of the new crop, leading a government think tank to lower its estimates on China's 2021/22 corn output.

The rains mostly affected Huang-Huai-Hai river areas and northwestern China with limited impact on other main production regions including northeastern and southern China, Pan added.

Autumn grains output in total was set to rise, thanks to increased acreage, and more planting of high-yield corn, according to Pan.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Power Crunch Drives Up Feed Costs For China's Livestock Farmers

Power Crunch Drives Up Feed Costs For China's Livestock Farmers
Argentina To Resume Beef Exports To China

Argentina To Resume Beef Exports To China
China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff

China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff
Louis Dreyfus Sees H1 Profit Rise As New Shareholder Joins

Louis Dreyfus Sees H1 Profit Rise As New Shareholder Joins
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains
Logistics Group Kuehne + Nagel Sees Third-Quarter Core Profit Double Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Logistics Group Kuehne + Nagel Sees Third-Quarter Core Profit Double
Port Of Rotterdam Sees 15% Rise In Freight Volumes Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Port Of Rotterdam Sees 15% Rise In Freight Volumes
Buyer's Brief – More Fright Than Freight Tue, 19 Oct 2021

Buyer's Brief – More Fright Than Freight
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN