ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality

Published on Aug 20 2021 12:58 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Wheat / Russia / weather / Crop Quality

Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has produced some highest quality wheat for the first time since the start of this season as a dry summer boosted protein content, officials said on Friday.

The global supply of spring wheat for bakers is tight this year due to drought in North America. Russia's ability to make up some of the shortfall is limited as its wheat may fail to match gluten strength and other important aspects of US and Canadian wheat.

About 300 tonnes of first-class wheat were registered during monitoring of the new crop in Russia's central Voronezh region, the state centre in charge of grain quality assessment said in a statement.

Hot and dry weather reduced the size of the crop in Russia this summer compared to initial estimates but boosted the protein content in some regions.

"The protein in the south is even better than it needs to be," a Russian trader said.

Wheat Crop

The wheat crop in Russia that is exported to Africa and the Middle East usually produces mainly third and fourth class wheat, which contains less protein than first and second-class grain.

Those are up this year, though harvesting is still underway.

Advertisement

The inspected part of the crop so far shows 43.7% of wheat of third class, up from 32.0% in 2020, according to the centre. The share of fourth-class wheat is at 41.8% vs 40.3% in 2020.

"We expect a harvest of exceptional quality this season," BIO-TON Agri Corp with 450,000 hectares of land in Russia's Volga region, told Reuters.

It said it harvested some first-class wheat with 14.5% protein content this year for the first time since 1984.

In February of this year, Russia announced plans to switch to a formula-based tax on wheat exports in a bid to curb food inflation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Strategie Grains Lowers Forecast For EU Wheat, Barley Harvests

Strategie Grains Lowers Forecast For EU Wheat, Barley Harvests
France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast

France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast
Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report

Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report
Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

China's Soybean Imports From Brazil Drop In July Fri, 20 Aug 2021

China's Soybean Imports From Brazil Drop In July
MATRADE Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade At MIHAS 2021 Thu, 19 Aug 2021

MATRADE Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade At MIHAS 2021
Brazil's 2022 Coffee Crop To See 4% Loss From Frosts, Study Finds Thu, 19 Aug 2021

Brazil's 2022 Coffee Crop To See 4% Loss From Frosts, Study Finds
Tesco And WWF Launch Scheme To Tackle Climate Change Wed, 18 Aug 2021

Tesco And WWF Launch Scheme To Tackle Climate Change
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN