Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Russian Wheat Prices Fall As New Crop Arrives, Export Tax Falls

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russian wheat export prices fell last week due to pressure from the new crop, which farmers have just started harvesting, a reduced export tax and a decline in Chicago prices, analysts said on Monday.

Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain exports taxes sharply last week to support shipments in the July-June marketing season.

Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $375 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July-August were at $375-385 per tonne compared to $390-$400 a week ago.

Russia exported 250,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 500,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports.

New Wheat Crop

Russian farmers, mainly in the southern Stavropol region, have started harvesting new wheat crop.

As of June 30, they had harvested from 92,200 hectares versus 117,900 hectares at the same date a year earlier. The average yield was 2.73 tonnes per hectare, up from 2.35 a year earlier.

"This does not look like a great yield but bear in mind that farmers typically harvest the worst fields first which suffered the most during the earlier dryness," Sovecon said.

Dry weather in most parts of Russia's southern regions is expected to benefit the harvesting this week after rain last week.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Dutch Farmers Protest By Blocking Supermarket Distribution Centres
2
Supply Chain

EU Forecasts Smaller Wheat Crop, Record Exports In 2022/23
3
Supply Chain

EU, New Zealand Reach Free Trade Agreement
4
Supply Chain

Shipping Firm CMA CGM To Cut Price For French Retailers
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com