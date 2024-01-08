Sligro Food Group Sees Double-Digit Revenue Growth In FY 2023

Dutch wholesaler Sligro Food Group has seen a 15.2% year-on-year increase in revenue to €2.9 billion in its financial year 2023.

In the Netherlands, Sligro witnessed an 8.6% increase in revenue, to €2.4 billion, compared to the previous financial year, according to a preliminary report.

In Belgium, the company's revenue increased to €430 million, up 75.4% year-on-year from €111 million.

The share of tobacco in its revenue decreased further this year to 7.4% of the total revenue from 7.9% in 2022.

Sligro Food Group will publish its full annual results and annual report for FY 2023 on 8 February 2024.

In 2022, the company posted year-on-year revenue growth of 30.8%, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing by more than a quarter (up 26.8%) on a year-on-year basis.

The company saw a substantial impact from inflation in 2022 and compensated for it where possible and passed the remainder on the prices of its goods, which increased by around 9.7% cumulatively.

Simon Loos Transport

In December 2023, Sligro Food Group, along with Koninklijke Euser, announced that it had taken over transport activities currently operated for the group by Simon Loos Transport.

As a result of the agreement, transport activities for Sligro Delivery Service sites in Amsterdam, Berkel en Rodenrijs and Drachten will be transferred to Sligro Food Group.

Elsewhere, transport activities at sites in Vianen, Vlissingen and Sluis will be transferred to Koninklijke Euser.

Some 260 employees are to be affected by the changes, with 75% of these transferring to Sligro Food Group Transport and the other 25% moving over to Koninklijke Euser.

According to a statement from Sligro, the decision has 'no consqeuences' for the terms of employment, employment situation or location of the affected employees.