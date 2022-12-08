SPAR UK Regional Partner James Hall Adds Electric Truck To Its Fleet

SPAR UK regional partner James Hall has added a fully electric refrigerated trailer to its fleet, according to a press release.

In a first for James Hall, the electric truck will transport products to SPAR stores across the North of England and eliminate diesel costs, as well as CO2 emissions.

The SPAR distribution centre in Preston offers the facility to charge the battery and pre-chill the load space.

The battery pack provides a five-hour reserve run time to support the trailer’s fridge when it is not moving and when it is without the mains supply, the retailer noted.

Eco-Friendly Fleet

The investment in the trailer is part of James Hall's commitment to operating a more eco-friendly fleet.

Ian Farnworth, fleet engineering manager at James Hall, commented, “We are very pleased to take delivery of the new trailer, and it looks fantastic in its special livery. While it supports a reduction of costs on diesel as an associated benefit, at the forefront of the decision to invest in the trailer is the benefits it brings to the environment.

“We are also aware of an increasing number of cities and metropolitan areas within our patch, implementing clean air zones, and we are conscious of these factors when making investment decisions.”

SPAR UK

SPAR UK currently has five regional partners in the country, with a central office in London for national marketing activities and buying services for the group.

In 1956, the UK became a member of the retail group in when SPAR International granted the SPAR licence to a group of independent wholesalers.

SPAR UK comprises independently owned licensed retailers and company-owned stores, including forecourts, airports, train stations, city centres, and local neighbourhood stores.

