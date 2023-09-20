52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

SPAR Expands Partnership With Whywaste With 'Smart Markdowns'

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

SPAR International has expanded its partnership with food tech firm Whywaste with the launch of 'Smart Markdowns' at SPAR stores.

Smart Markdowns is a dynamic system that lowers prices of products close to their expiration date.

The retailer noted that it seeks to minimise food waste through this digital date-checking solution.

In 2022, SPAR announced an international partnership with Whywaste in a bid to boost its food waste reduction efforts.

Smart Markdowns

The dynamic discounting system leverages real-time data and AI-powered insights to dynamically adjust prices on products nearing their expiration date.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are thrilled to take our partnership with SPAR International to the next level by introducing Smart Markdowns," said Kristoffer Hagstedt, CEO at Whywaste. 

"This step embodies our collective vision of combating food waste while enhancing customer experiences," he added.

Sustainable Shopping Environment

SPAR believes that the addition of Smart Markdowns to its existing range of strategies focused on food waste reduction represents a significant leap towards a more sustainable shopping environment.

"We are confident that technology is beneficial to drive positive food waste reduction," stated Tom Rose, head of operations at SPAR International. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our collaboration with Whywaste demonstrates how innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. The inclusion of Smart Markdowns is another tool that supports SPAR country organisations with their operational efficiency."

Inflationary cost pressures, high interest rates and infrastructure issues in its home market of South Africa were all factors that impacted SPAR Group in the first half of its financial year, with the business reporting a 17.5% decline in operating profit in the period.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Instacart Shares End Up 12% On Debut After Initial Pop
2
Technology

Kaufland Extends Payment Via Its App To All German Stores
3
Technology

UK's Ocado Retail Keeps Outlook As Quarterly Sales Rise
4
Technology

Instacart Valued At $9.9bn As IPO Market Rebounds
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com