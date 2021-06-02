ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target

Published on Jun 2 2021 1:29 PM in Supply Chain tagged: France / Sugar / Debt / Annual Report / Tereos

Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target

French sugar group Tereos vowed on Wednesday to press ahead with plans to cut debt and improve results but warned that poor sugar output and low margins in the European starch sector would weigh on earnings in the first half of 2021/22.

Tereos, the world's second largest sugar maker by volume, reported a net loss of €133 million ($162 million) in the year to 31 March, against a profit of €24 million a year earlier, mainly hit by €76 million worth of asset depreciations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2020/21 rose 11% to €465 million, while net debt at the end of March stood at €2.5 billion, stable from a year earlier.

The group delayed by six months an objective to grow EBITDA to 600 million to €700 million, due in 2021/2022.

'Results Are Insufficient'

"It is clear that these results are insufficient," said Tereos Chairman Gerard Clay, a longstanding critic of the previous management, who was elected in December after an extraordinary board meeting dismissed the chief executive.

Clay said the group would now focus on sugar and ethanol in Europe and Brazil, where it is one of the leading producers, and on starch and renewables in Europe.

It aims to achieve by 2024 an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 5%, recurring generation of positive free cash flow, and a net debt below €2 billion.

The 20% cut in the group's debt would be done though improved positive cash flow and possible divestitures, Tereos Chief Executive Philippe de Raynal said.

'Sale Options'

"In a certain number of situations that are not core of the business, some sale options can be looked at and completed," he said, declining to give further details.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters that Tereos was in talks with Singapore's Wilmar International to sell its stake in their starch joint venture in China, and was seeking to cease its loss-making sugar activities in Romania.

The previous management's plans to open up the group's capital to other investors have been dropped, Clay said. "It is a plan of the past," he told reporters.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tereos Seeks To Exit Ventures In Romania, China: Sources

Tereos Seeks To Exit Ventures In Romania, China: Sources
Casino's Cnova Announces Capital Increase Strategy

Casino's Cnova Announces Capital Increase Strategy
Système U Renews Pledge To Support French Farmers

Système U Renews Pledge To Support French Farmers
Unilever To Switch To Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes

Unilever To Switch To Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

UK To Start Talks On Joining Pacific Trade Deal Wed, 2 Jun 2021

UK To Start Talks On Joining Pacific Trade Deal
Tereos Seeks To Exit Ventures In Romania, China: Sources Tue, 1 Jun 2021

Tereos Seeks To Exit Ventures In Romania, China: Sources
Kraft Heinz Announces £140m Investment In British Facility Tue, 1 Jun 2021

Kraft Heinz Announces £140m Investment In British Facility
Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Concerned About Mid-Crop Amid Dry Spell Tue, 1 Jun 2021

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Concerned About Mid-Crop Amid Dry Spell
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN