Tetra Pak Unveils ‘Factory Sustainable Solutions’ To Help F&B Producers Achieve Sustainability Targets

Tetra Pak has introduced its ‘Factory Sustainable Solutions’ offering for food and beverage producers (F&B) as it seeks to help businesses meet their sustainability ambitions and reduce operational costs.

The ‘Factory Sustainable Solutions’ from Tetra Pak offers a tailored blend of state-of-the-art technologies and leading plant integration capabilities to optimise energy and resource consumption, the company added.

Producers in the F&B segment, which traditionally relies on fossil fuels and energy-intensive processes, are facing increased pressure to optimise resources and increase the use of energy from renewable sources.

Factory Sustainable Solutions

Tetra Pak’s ‘Factory Sustainable Solutions’ embodies a systematic, factory-wide approach and complements its resource-efficient equipment and services portfolio.

The solutions can be integrated at any stage to recover and reduce the consumption of resources, such as energy, water and chemicals.

Optimised resource consumption reduces long-term operational costs and related greenhouse gas emissions, while supporting compliance against ever-tightening sustainability standards.

The Tetra Pak Factory Sustainable Solutions team will support customers by finding the right technologies and integration solutions for their needs, advising them on the best practice set-up for their line or facility, the company noted.

Some of the solutions include:

Nanofiltration: The process reclaims caustic cleaning liquid used for cleaning-in-place (CIP). This solution, developed by Tetra Pak, allows for the recovery of clean chemicals and water for future reuse, enabling up to 90% recovery of the total spent liquid.

Reverse Osmosis: It uses proprietary membrane filtration technology developed by Tetra Pak to improve resource efficiency across multiple applications, including milk separation and water reuse.

Tetra Pak is also collaborating with innovative technology partners to offer additional solutions:

HighLift™ heat pump technology, in collaboration with Olvondo Technology A/S, which can be integrated into operations to facilitate the reuse of waste heat to produce steam across plant equipment, including the Tetra Pak Direct UHT unit.

High-temperature heat pumps, in collaboration with Johnson Controls, which up-cycles process waste heat to use elsewhere in the factory.

Solar thermal collectors, in collaboration with Absolicon, rely on the sun as an unlimited source of clean and renewable energy, to power the delivery of hot water and steam – at temperatures above 150°C – making it suitable for UHT applications.

A Significant Milestone

Nicole Uvenbeck, director of Factory Sustainable Solutions and OEM Components at Tetra Pak stated, “This launch is an incredibly exciting and significant milestone for us at Tetra Pak - especially our team who have been working hard to push the boundaries of the impact and value such an approach can bring for our customers.

“To date, we have mainly focused on machine and line optimisation, and we came to realize the overwhelming benefit of replicating this at a factory level, providing a more holistic approach to optimisation. Factory Sustainable Solutions is an evolution of our expertise, spanning water, energy and CIP recovery. All of this combined will redefine how we support our customers in achieving their sustainability ambitions while reducing their operational costs.”