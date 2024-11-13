52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Beats Profit Estimates In Fourth Quarter

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tyson Foods Beats Profit Estimates In Fourth Quarter

Tyson Foods beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit and said its rebounding chicken business would limit fallout from ongoing struggles in its beef division over the coming year.

After struggling in recent quarters to match supply to demand and shuttering multiple chicken plants last year, Tyson executives said its chicken business benefited from low feed costs and increased plant efficiency.

Tyson expects chicken to help offset continued losses in beef, which has struggled with a tight cattle supply and poor margins.

"It's clear we've built a fundamentally stronger chicken business," Tyson CEO Donnie King said during an earnings call.

The largest US meatpacker notched an adjusted operating margin of 3.8% in its fiscal fourth quarter ended 30 September, up from 1.8% a year earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterly Highlights

Chicken volumes fell slightly, but operating income in the company's second-largest segment jumped to $409 million (€384.5 million) in the quarter from a loss of $267 million (€251 million) a year earlier.

Tyson expects over half its adjusted 2025 operating income of $1.8 billion (€1.7 billion) to $2.2 billion (€2.1 billion) to come from chicken.

Beef operating margins improved from a dismal year-ago quarter, though they remained in the red.

"The current cattle cycle remains challenging. There are no clear signs of sustained herd rebuilding intentions," King said, referring to ranchers' plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States saw its herd shrink to its smallest level in seven decades as years of drought burned up pastures and forced farmers to send more cows to slaughter.

Adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share topped analysts' estimates of 69 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Net sales rose 1.6% to $13.57 billion (€12.8 billion), compared with the average estimate of $13.39 billion (€12.6 billion).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

COP29: How Methane Emissions Threaten Climate Goals
COP29: How Methane Emissions Threaten Climate Goals
2
Supply Chain

French Farmers Plan Protests Against Mercosur Deal Next Week
French Farmers Plan Protests Against Mercosur Deal Next Week
3
Supply Chain

Nestlé, P&G Investigate Palm Oil Sourcing After Environmetal Group's Deforestation Report
Nestl&eacute;, P&amp;G Investigate Palm Oil Sourcing After Environmetal Group's Deforestation Report
4
Supply Chain

Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings
Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com