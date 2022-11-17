Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Employees

Share this article

Tyson Foods Inc has confirmed that it eliminated a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a step the company said improved meatpacking operations after plants closed in 2020 due to outbreaks among workers early in the pandemic.

The biggest US meat company by sales lifted the mandate on 31 October, one year after imposing it, according to a report Tyson filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The requirement 'generally improved our ability to operate our business effectively in fiscal 2022,' the report said.

The virus now presents a lower threat than when Tyson decided in August 2021 to require that employees be vaccinated by that November, company spokesman Derek Burleson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The risk of severe infection has decreased significantly, with many resources readily available including vaccines and boosters, testing, and improved treatment options," Burleson said.

Vaccine Mandate

America's largest meatpacking union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, said it negotiated an agreement with Arkansas-based Tyson to end the mandate.

Tyson "worked to get the unions' support to end the requirement, which was achieved," Burleson said. He added that Tyson kept other safety protocols like requiring workers to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms.

Some Tyson workers remain worried about catching COVID-19 in chicken plants, said Magaly Licolli, director of Venceremos, an organisation that advocates for poultry workers in Arkansas.

"There is still the pandemic," said Licolli, who has criticised Tyson for not protecting plant employees. "Workers are getting sick over and over of COVID."

Tyson runs slaughterhouses in rural areas where some residents were reluctant to get vaccinated. The company said last year it paid employees $200 to get vaccinated and also compensated workers if they were vaccinated outside normal work hours or away from a Tyson location.

Claudia Coplein, Tyson's chief medical officer, said in August 2021, "Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Food Prices To Edge Down In 2023 As Recession Looms: Rabobank
2
Supply Chain

Ukraine Grain Exports Down 30.8% So Far In 2022/23: Ministry
3
Supply Chain

Ukraine Sets Out Plan To Export More Grain To Poor Countries
4
Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Sees Annual Sales Above Estimates On Steady Demand For Meat
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com