Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

U.S. Wheat Futures Rally, Pull Corn Higher As Ukraine Export Prospects Dim

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

U.S. wheat futures surged 5.1% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country.

The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a streak of four straight negative sessions, while soybeans firmed slightly.

Kyiv Attack

Concerns about supplies from the Black Sea region were also heightened by news that Russia had attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.

"The strike undermined the credibility of Russia’s claims that it had no intention of blocking the flow of food-based commodities out of Ukraine’s ports," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures WN2 ended up 53 cents at $10.93 a bushel. CBOT July corn CN2 was 15-1/2 cents higher at $7.42-1/2 a bushel.

Black Sea Ports

Dealers noted Russian warships continued to control access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports with Russian President Vladimir Putin proposing that grain could be shipped via Belarus but only if sanctions against Russia's ally were lifted.

"No one commercially thought the Russians would actually allow Ukrainian water grain exports, and the Russians proved it over the weekend," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.

CBOT July soybeans SN2 gained 1-1/2 cents to $16.99-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that weekly soybean export inspections totalled 350,416 tonnes, down 13.2% from a week earlier and below trade forecasts.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain News, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Brazil Tests Genetically Modified Wheat As Global Supplies Tighten
2
Supply Chain

India Says No Plans For Now To Curb Food Exports
3
Supply Chain

Fairtrade Sales In Italy Considerably Up On Pre-Pandemic Period
4
Supply Chain

Nestlé Expands Initiatives Aiming At Reducing Emissions In Dairy
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com