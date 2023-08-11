Ukraine Says Its 2023/24 Grain Exports Total Almost Three Million Tonnes So Far

Ukraine's grain exports have totalled 2.98 million metric tonnes so far in the 2023/24 July-June season, the latest agriculture ministry data showed.

The ministry gave no comparative figures for the same date a year earlier but said the shipments were at 2.34 million tonnes as of 12 August 2022.

Exports have been affected since Russia quit a United Nations-backed grain deal last month but the ministry's data did not give a breakdown on exports since the deal collapsed.

The ministry said Ukraine had exported 701,000 tonnes of grain in August so far.

The total volume of grain exports so far this season included 1.42 million tonnes of corn, 1.18 million tonnes of wheat and 364,000 tonnes of barley.

Exports for the entire 2022/23 season were almost 49 million tonnes, exceeding the previous season's 48.4 million tonnes.

Global Food Crisis

Most of the volume was exported via deep Black Sea ports under the deal brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye last July to tackle a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Russia left the deal on 17 July after saying its demands to ease sanctions on its own grain and fertiliser exports had not been met. Moscow also complained that not enough grain had reached poor countries.

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output dropped to about 55 million tonnes in clean weight in calendar 2022, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

The ministry has said the crop could total around 56 million tonnes of grain in 2023.

The United Nations food agency's world price index rebounded in July from two-year lows as vegetable oil markets rose following renewed tensions over grain exports from Ukraine and concerns over global production.