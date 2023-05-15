52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ukraine Says No More Talks Planned On Black Sea Grain Deal This Week

By Reuters
Share this article

Ukraine cannot rule out that a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain will end on 18 May, when it is due to expire, and no additional talks are planned this week, a foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Olha Trofimtseva, a foreign ministry ambassador at large, told a briefing that Ukraine was receiving conflicting signals about the future of the deal, the extension of which was discussed at talks in Turkey last week.

Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye.

'Conflicting Information' About Grain Deal

"The situation overall (after talks) has not changed much, and we receive quite conflicting information about the grain deal and the possibility of its continuation," she said.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement on May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to Russia's own grain and fertiliser exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Such a termination, (Russia's) exit from the grain initiative is possible, but for everyone and primarily for the Russian side that will mean an escalation of the situation and they will complicate their future negotiation position for themselves," Trofimtseva said.

She said Ukraine had exported 2.5 million tonnes of agricultural goods in April despite a slowdown in the use of the grain corridor.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Coffee Traders Pin Hopes On Brazil For Robusta Beans As Prices Soar
2
Supply Chain

REWE To Use Electric Truck Fleet In The German Capital
3
Supply Chain

PepsiCo Close To Completing €127m Investment Project In Cork
4
Supply Chain

No Deal Yet On Extending Ukraine Grain Deal, UN Proposals In Focus
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com