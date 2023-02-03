52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Declined For Tenth Month Running In January, FAO Says

By Reuters
Share this article

World food prices fell in January for a tenth consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency has said.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 131.2 points last month against 132.2 for December. It was the lowest reading since September 2021.

The December figure was revised down from an original estimate of 132.4.

Vegetable Oils, Dairy And Sugar

Falls in the prices of vegetable oils, dairy and sugar helped pull down the index, while cereals and meat remained largely stable, the FAO said.

In separate cereal supply and demand estimates on Friday, the FAO raised its forecast for global cereal production in 2022 to 2.765 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.756 billion tonnes.

The FAO cereal price index rose just 0.1% month-on-month in January to give a 4.8% increase on the year. International wheat prices declined 2.5% as production in Australia and Russia outpaced expectations. Rice, by contrast, jumped 6.2%, driven in part by strong local demand in some Asian exporting countries.

Vegetable oil prices fell 2.9% in January, the dairy index dipped 1.4% and sugar declined 1.1%. Meat slipped a mere 0.1%.

Cereal Supply And Demand

Looking at supply and demand for cereals, FAO said it expected a record global output of wheat in 2022 thanks to revised crop forecasts from Australia and Russia.

The forecast for world rice production was revised down on the back of lower-than-expected output in China, and is now predicted to decline 2.6% from its all-time high in 2021.

Looking ahead to 2023, FAO said early indications pointed to a likely expansion of winter wheat cropping in the northern hemisphere. However, it warned that high fertiliser costs may impact yields.

World cereal utilisation in 2022/23 was forecast to dip 0.7% from the previous year to 2.779 billion tonnes. The estimate for world cereal stocks was pegged at 844 million tonnes, pushing down the world stock-to-use ratio for 2022/23 to 29.5% from 30.8% in 2021/22.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Aldi Unveils New Regional Headquarters And Distribution Centre In Alabama
2
Supply Chain

DSV Expects Lower Volumes To Impact Profit This Year
3
Supply Chain

5 Challenges For The Supply Chain Analytics Sector
4
Supply Chain

US Beef Cow Herd Falls To Lowest Level Since 1962, USDA Says
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com