X5
X5 Group, Sber Discuss Potential Expansion Of Partnership
X5 Group and online delivery service Sber are discussing an expansion of their ongoing partnership across various projects in e-commerce.
X5, Plug And Play To Collaborate On Sustainability Initiatives
Russian retailer X5 Group and Plug and Play, an accelerator and investor, are teaming up to search for sustainable development innovations.
ESM
