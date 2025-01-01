52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

X5

Russian Retailer Lenta Buys Monetka Chain In Cash And Debt Takeover

X5 Group, Sber Discuss Potential Expansion Of Partnership

X5 Group and online delivery service Sber are discussing an expansion of their ongoing partnership across various projects in e-commerce.

X5, Plug And Play To Collaborate On Sustainability Initiatives

Russian retailer X5 Group and Plug and Play, an accelerator and investor, are teaming up to search for sustainable development innovations.

