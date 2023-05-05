Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Denmark

Like many European countries, Denmark has been battling with high inflation rates in recent months, with inflation standing at 6.7% in March 2023, according to the latest data from Danmarks Statistik.

Inflation does appear to be slowing – it peaked at more than 10% in October last year – however at the same time, consumer sentiment remains low, with the consumer confidence indicator at -18.2% in April.

Here's an overview of the top five supermarket retail chains in Denmark, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Salling Group

Turnover: €8.94 billion (2022)

Salling Group is the largest supermarket retail chain in Denmark with an annual turnover of €8.94 billion as of 2022.

Originally known as Dansk Supermarked, Salling Group operates the brands Bilka, føtex, Netto, Salling and online with Bilka.dk, Salling.dk, føtex.dk, wupti.com and føtexdagligvarer.dk.

Dansk Supermarked changed its name to Salling Group in June 2018, following the acquisition of the business by the Salling Foundation. The group had 653 outlets in Denamrk as of 2023.

2. Coop

Turnover: €3.76 billion (2021)

Coop Denmark is a cooperative, owned by more than 1.4 million members.

It recorded an annual turnover of €3.76 billion in 2021 and currently has an estimated 1,150 outlets in Denmark.

Its banners include Dagli'Brugsen, Fakta, Irma, Kvickly, and Superbrugsen, however the group recently announced plans to consolidate these brands.

3. Reitangruppen

Turnover: €3.4 billion (2021)

Reitangruppen recorded an annual turnover of €3.4 billion in 2021.

The Norwegian conglomerate had 537 outlets in Denmark as of 2023. Its banners include 7-Eleven and REMA 1000.

4. Dagrofa

Turnover: €2.4 billion (2021)

Dagrofa recorded an annual turnover of €2.4 billion in 2021. It operates 511 stores in the country as of 2023.

The Danish retail company operates within three business areas – retail, wholesale and foodservice. Its banners include Kiwi, Let Kob, Meny, Min Kobmand and SPAR.

5. Lidl

Turnover: €530 million (2021)

Lidl reported an annual turnover of €530 million in Denmark in 2021.

Part of the Schwarz Group, Lidl has had a presence in Denmark since 2005 and currently has 133 stores in the country.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

