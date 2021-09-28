Irn-Bru Maker A.G. Barr Reports 'Record' First-Half Profit

ESM Magazine

Published on Sep 28 2021 8:31 AM in A-Brands tagged: Scotland / Irn-Bru / A.G.Barr / Funkin

Soft drinks firm A.G. Barr has reported record first-half profits, driven by positive underlying volume momentum, while the business is confident that full-year profits will be 'slightly ahead' of the previous full year.

Profit before tax at the business stood at £23.7 million (€27.8 million) for the 27 weeks to 1 August, the group said, a 42.8% increase on the previous half-year.

Revenue was up 19.5% to £135.3 million (€158.5 million) in the period, while the group saw a 260-basis-point gain in operating margin, to 17.7%, in line with its previous forecast.

'Growth-Focused Business'

"AG Barr is a growth-focused business operating in resilient and growing market categories, with dynamic brands, great people and a strong financial position," commented Roger White, chief executive.

"Our positive first half performance reflects these fundamentals as well as the encouraging performance of recent innovation launches in both soft drinks and cocktails."

The group, which recently announced a number of board changes, reported 'positive momentum' across its core brands Irn-Bru and Rubicon during the period, with its Barr Soft Drinks arm benefiting from the recovery in 'on the go' consumption, as well as a consumer campaign undertaken during the Euro 2020 football tournament.

It added that the energy sub category 'continues to outperform' the total soft drinks market, as it reported an 'encouraging performance' from new product launches such as Rubicon RAW Energy.

Funkin' Bounces Back

The group's Funkin' arm, which was impacted by the closure of the hospitality sector, has also bounced back, seeing a 229.5% increase in sales in the off-trade during the period.

The business' at-home cocktail offering also continues to gain new customers, reporting a 114.3% increase in sales in the first half, to £10.2 million.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, A.G. Barr noted that there the first half saw some benefits that 'will not repeat in the second half', while it also anticipates cost inflation and increased supply pressure.

"We remain on track to deliver strong full year profit performance, slightly ahead of our 2019/20 pre-COVID level," White added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

