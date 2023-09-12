52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Associated British Foods Raises Profit Outlook Again

By Reuters
Share this article

Associated British Foods has raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time in four months, driven by strong trading from both its Primark clothing business and its food operations in its latest quarter.

In a pre-close trading statement, AB Foods said it now expected adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, for the year to Sept. 16 to be "slightly better" than its previous expectation of "moderately ahead" of 2021/22's £1.435 billion (€1.67 billion).

Britain's consumers have shown resilience in 2023 despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs. However, industry data has shown spending lost pace in August.

Primark Sales

AB Foods, whose shares have risen 27% so far this year, said Primark's sales for the 2022/23 year were expected to be around £9 billion (€10.48 billion). This is 15% ahead of 2021/22, with like-for-like sales up 9%.

Primark's growth has been driven by selective price increases, well received ranges and strongly performing new stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to its 2023/24 year, the group forecast Primark's operating profit margin would 'recover strongly' from the around 8% expected in 2022/23.

It also forecast a 'substantial improvement' in profitability at its sugar business.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

In the fourth quarter of its financial year, Primark's sales were around 15% higher than in the same period last year, with like-for-like growth of around 8%.

In the same quarter, its Grocery business traded 'ahead of expectations', it said, while its Sugar business performed 'slightly better than expected'. Adjusted operating profit in its Ingredients business is expected to be 'well ahead of last year', while its Agriculture business is expected to report a profit 'modestly below' that of last year.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

BAT Appoints New Group Company Secretary
2
A-Brands

Tonic Maker Fever-Tree's Profit Fizzles On High Glass Costs
3
A-Brands

Associated British Foods Trading Update – What The Analysts Said
4
A-Brands

Kimberly-Clark Turns To Wind Farm To Power UK Operations
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com