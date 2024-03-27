Jerónimo Martins Invests €93 Million In Bonus Scheme

Jerónimo Martins has announced plans to invest around €93 million in an 'extraordinary bonus' scheme for 90,000 of its employees in Portugal, Poland and Colombia.

In a statement, the retailer said that it was implementing the bonus programme in recognition of the 'work and contribution of its employees towards the solid results obtained in 2023'.

In Portugal, the individual bonus being awarded per employee is €850, 13% higher than the previous bonus paid by the company. This will be paid to more than 21,000 employees, at a total cost of €19 million, and is supplementary to workers' existing variable monthly pay and the support programmes.

'Great Sense Of Commitment'

"This bonus is a way to recognise and to thank our colleagues from the operations for their great sense of commitment, their competitiveness, and their delivery, that contributed decisively for the outstanding performance of our companies in a demanding year, against a very complex international context," commented Pedro Soares dos Santos, chairman and CEO of Jerónimo Martins.

2023 Performance

Jerónimo Martins reported sales of more than €30 billion last year, while revenues at its core Biedronka business in Poland rose 22% to €21.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Portugal, sales at its Pingo Doce supermarkets rose by 7.9% to €4.9 billion, while its Ara chain in Colombia booked €2.4 billion, marking a substantial increase of 37.7% compared to the previous year.

Elsewhere, Jerónimo Martins announced that it is increasing the scale of its social and charitable initiatives, via its Fundação Jerónimo Martins programme, with a €40 million investment.

The group employs over 35,000 people in Portugal and approximately 134,000 employees across the countries where it operates.