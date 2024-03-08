52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

ShopFully Acquires Ofertia App And Website

By Branislav Pekic
European drive-to-store company ShopFully has acquired the Ofertia website and app, a platform offering deals and promotions in Spain, Mexico, and Colombia.

ShopFully did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Launched in 2011, Spanish marketplace Ofertia aggregates offers and promotions from a wide range of retailers and brands, including supermarkets, consumer electronics, and DIY.

This strategic move adds four million potential customers to ShopFully's existing user base in these regions.

The acquisition builds up on ShopFully's commitment to the Spanish market, following their 2022 purchase of Tiendeo.

ShopFully

ShopFully is a major player in driving online traffic to physical stores, boasting over 500 retail partners and 200 million online across 25 countries in Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

The Ofertia integration will strengthen ShopFully's ability to support retailers' digital transformation and boost in-store sales.

Stefano Portu, founder and CEO at ShopFully commented, "We are thrilled to integrate Ofertia among our proprietary marketplaces. This provides our clients with another strategic touchpoint to connect with consumers across the entire purchasing journey, from initial online research to the ultimate in-store shopping experience."

Since May 2023, ShopFully, owner of Italian marketplaces DoveConviene, PromoQui, VolantinoFacile and Tiendeo, is controlled by Germany’s Media Central Group, a company specialising in drive-to-store marketing.

According to the latest available data, ShopFully closed 2022 with a turnover of €54.8 million, an EBITDA of €10.5 million, and a net profit of €11.6 million.

Last year, Italian hypermarket chain Il Gigante, part of Gruppo Selex, turned to HI! (Hyperlocal Intelligence), a 'hyperlocal' marketing platform developed by ShopFully to increase the readership of its flyers.

