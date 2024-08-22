Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Acquisition Of GetGo Café + Market

Fuel operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has agreed to acquire GetGo Café + Market (GetGo) from supermarket retailer Giant Eagle for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, expected to close in the calendar year 2025, is subject to standard regulatory approval and closing conditions, the company noted.

Alimentation Couche-Tard will finance the deal with the company's available cash and/or existing credit facilities, including its US Commercial Paper Programme.

Brian Hannasch, president and chief executive officer of Couche-Tard, stated, "As we learn more about the GetGo business, it is clear that it has built a strong and passionate customer base with high-quality stores staffed by talented and engaged teams working to deliver a great experience.

"We have deep respect for its management and people as well as its outstanding food and loyalty programmes. We look forward to growing together as we learn from and continue GetGo's innovative approaches to serving its local customers and communities."

GetGo Café + Market

GetGo, a food-first convenience store chain, employs approximately 3,500 people and operates in around 270 convenience retail and fuelling locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

The business has a variety of models, ranging from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks and features an extensive menu of made-to-order food items.

Couche-Tard will collaborate with Giant Eagle to continue the latter's myPerks loyalty programme.

Bill Artman, chief executive officer of Giant Eagle, "We are energised by the potential for both Giant Eagle and GetGo as a result of this transaction. This enhances our focus on our core supermarket and pharmacy businesses, strengthening Giant Eagle and better enabling us to make strategic investments in our people, stores, and value proposition while matching GetGo with the perfect partner in Couche-Tard.

"Their depth of experience in convenience stores and fuel will create tremendous opportunities for our team members and customers, and we look forward to partnering with them on the myPerks loyalty programme."

Earlier this week, Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings, operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said it has received a preliminary takeover offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.