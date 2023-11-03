Auchan Completes Rollout Of Stores At Petrom Service Stations

French retailer Auchan and Romanian oil company OMV Petrom have completed the rollout of MyAuchan convenience stores in all Petrom stations across Romania.

The two companies have invested over €50 million in the project, which was completed a year earlier than originally estimated, the oil company noted.

There are now around 400 MyAuchan convenience stores in Petrom stations across Romania. Residents of 250 towns and cities now have a one-stop shop for fuel and groceries.

To mark the achievement, there will be a promotional campaign in all Petrom stations with MyAuchan stores in the period from 1 to 30 November, with discounts on food and consumer products, as well as a raffle with cash prizes.

MyAuchan

Petrom forecourts now feature MyAuchan convenience stores that sell a wide variety of everyday products, such as ready-to-eat meals, groceries, fresh and frozen food items, drinks, coffee, snacks, candy, cosmetics, toys, baby supplies, and car accessories.

More than 70% of the stores also have Costa Coffee cafes.

MyAuchan stores also offer a number of services, such as paying road tolls and vignettes, money transfers, and utility bills.

The collaboration between OMV Petrom and Auchan Retail Romania began in 2017 with a pilot project.

In February 2019, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to analyse the expansion of the collaboration to a long-term partnership.

Ionuț Ardeleanu, general manager of Auchan Retail Romania said, We are delighted to successfully complete this innovative and unique project, through which we have created genuine convenience stores, offering Romanians a new experience and the opportunity to save time by fuelling and shopping in one stop."