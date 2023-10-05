52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Carrefour Polska Expands Quick-Commerce Service With Glovo To More Cities

By Dayeeta Das
Carrefour Polska has extended its partnership with Glovo, to deliver orders in less than an hour to more cities.

The quick-commerce service, available to shoppers in Warsaw, Gdańsk, Poznań and Kraków, has been extended to include around 69 locations in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Zgorzelec, Tczew, Puławy and Pszczyna, the company noted.

Carrefour Polska offers approximately 20,000 SKUs via the app, comprising food, home accessories and textiles, DIY tools, school stationery products, and pet and sports accessories.

Quick Commerce

Marek Garus, director of e-commerce operations and development at Carrefour Polska, said, “Q-commerce has been conquering the Polish market since the pandemic. We are aware that consumers buying in our online store and those using delivery applications are often completely different target groups.

“By entering into cooperation with Glovo, we can provide new customers with the best-quality products every day, in a very short time.”

Carrefour operates nearly 900 stores in six formats throughout Poland, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, local stores, and an online store.

Online Shopping

In Poland, around 79% of Internet users choose online stores and 44% buy food products via the channel, Carrefour noted, citing data from the latest E-commerce in Poland 2023 report.

In 2020, the retailer teamed up with Glovo to offer food and non-food products, to cater to the needs of online shoppers.

The service is available in as many as 168 supermarkets and hypermarkets in 113 cities throughout the country.

Elsewhere, Carrefour reported an 11.2% increase in first-half sales on a like-for-like basis, with reported sales going up by 8.2% in the period. In the second quarter alone, like-for-like sales rose by 10.3%, with reported sales going up by 4.1%.

