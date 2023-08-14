Brazil’s Grupo Mateus To Open 28 Stores By End Of 2023

Brazilian large-scale food distributor Grupo Mateus will intensify store openings in the second half of 2023, with 28 outlets scheduled to open in this period.

Since the start of the year, Grupo Mateus opened 14 stores, in addition to the three new distribution centres.

The company opened three stores in the second quarter of 2023, followed by four in July in João Pessoa, Bayeux, Cabedelo, Caninde, and one in Juazeiro do Norte in August.

The network now comprises around 244 stores in 93 cities across nine states of North and Northeast Brazil. Out of this total, 104 operate under the Eletro banner, 64 Mix Mateus, 37 Mateus Supermercados, and 34 Camino Supermercados.

Sales Growth In First Half

Grupo Mateus reported a net profit of R$295 million (€54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.2% compared to the same period last year. Net revenue grew 23.6% to R$6.4 billion (€1.2 billion), with like-for-like sales growing 10.4%.

The retail segment, which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets and neighbourhood stores, recorded gross revenue of R$1.9 billion, up 15.7% year on year.

EBITDA increased 18.8% to R$482 million (€89 million), while EBITDA margin remained stable at 7.5% ( up 0.5%). Capex saw an increase of 18% to R$270 million (€50 million).

According to the financial and investor relations director, Túlio Queiroz, the greatest pressure on profitability related to the expansion plan was concentrated in 2022 and 2023. In the third quarter, the company expects some cash consumption, but for the last three months of the year it has projected “important cash generation”.

Grupo Mateus is Brazil’s third biggest large-scale grocery retailer, after Grupo Carrefour and Assaí Atacadista.

