Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Bosnia & Herzegovina

The annual inflation rate in Bosnia & Herzegovina eased for a fifth consecutive month to 10.3% in March 2023, its lowest level for a year, from 12.9% in February, according to Trading Economics.

Elsewhere, Bosnia & Herzegovina's official statistics body showed that total seasonally-adjusted turnover in the retail trade was up 0.6% in March, compared to the previous month.

Growth in turnover was achieved in the food products trade (food, beverages and tobacco), of 3.1%, while the turnover of non-food products grew 1.4%.

The overall retail trade turnover index in Bosnia & Herzegovina in March 2023 achieved a nominal growth of 72.4%, while real growth amounted to 70.4% compared to the base (2015) year.

Here's an overview of the top five supermarket retail chains in Bosnia & Herzegovina, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Bingo

Turnover: €618 million (2020)

Bingo is the most profitable retailer in Bosnia & Herzegovina with an annual turnover of €618 million recorded in 2020.

The retailer had 220 stores in Bosnia & Herzegovina as of 2022.

2. Tropic

Turnover: €188 million (2021)

Tropic is in second place with an annual turnover of €188 million recorded in 2021. The group boasted 37 stores in the country as of the same year.

Tropic took a major step forward in 2014 when it acquired 39 Maxi supermarkets and Tempo hypermarkets from Belgian retailer Delhaize.

3. Konzum

Turnover: €178 million (2021)

In 2019, Konzum implemented an investment project to improve its retail network across Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Croatian-owned retailer recorded an annual turnover of €178 million in 2021, while it operated 180 stores in Bosnia & Herzegovina as of last year.

4. Mercator

Turnover: €110 million (2021)

Mercator announced its return to Bosnia & Herzegovina in 2017.

The Slovenian retailer recorded an annual turnover of €110 million in the country in 2021. It had 78 stores in Bosnia & Herzegovina as of last year.

5. Amko Komerc

Turnover: €53 million (2020)

Amko Komerc is a domestic chain of stores founded in 1995, in Sarajevo.

It recorded €53 million in annual turnover in 2020, and had 78 stores in Bosnia & Herzegovina as of last year.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

