Coca-Cola Teams Up With FoodCloud, FareShare To Redistribute Meals

Coca-Cola has announced it is teaming up with FoodCloud and FareShare this Christmas, in an initiative that will see more than 143,000 meals redistributed across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“FoodCloud and FareShare are longstanding partners of Coca-Cola, these organisations do incredible work to fight food waste and crucially to combat food insecurity," commented Tom Burke, corporate affairs and sustainability director, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"In addition, reducing food waste helps to eliminate thousands of carbon emissions and supports our journey to becoming a truly circular organisation. With consumers battling significant cost increases this year we hope this partnership can help ensure Christmas finds its way to those in need across the island.”

According to the latest data, one in every nine people in Ireland lives on an income below the poverty line.

Tesco Campaign

To build on Coca-Cola's partnership with FoodCloud and FareShare, shoppers in Tesco stores across Ireland will be in with a chance to win a meal out as part of a ‘Win a Meal, Give a Meal’ campaign. For every entry received, Coca-Cola will donate a meal to FoodCloud, up to the value of €20,000 – representing 67,000 meals set to be donated this year.

“We are long term supporters of FoodCloud and advocates for reducing food waste and redistributing edible surplus food," added Rosemary Garth, Tesco Ireland communications director. "Our ‘Win a meal, Give a meal’ initiative with Coca-Cola seeks to surprise customers who are all facing rising costs while also highlighting and supporting the incredible work of FoodCloud.”

Elsewhere, visitors to Coca-Cola's Real Magic Christmas Experience, taking place in Dublin this week, will have the opportunity to add their name to a donation to FoodCloud in Dublin and FareShare in Belfast funded by Coca-Cola.

As part of this initiative, Coca-Cola will donate €15,000 to FoodCloud supporting the redistribution of 50,000 meals and £8,000 to FareShare supporting over 26,000 meals.

