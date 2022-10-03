Dunnes Stores' Northern Irish Unit Returns To Profit In 2021

Irish retailer Dunnes Stores' Northern Ireland business returned to profit in 2021, according to a report in the RTÉ citing new accounts filed by the company.

The division posted pre-tax profits of £6.42 million (€7.25 million), while revenue increased by 17% to £118.76 million (€135.4 million) from £101.75 million (€116 million) in the year before.

In 2020, the division's pre-tax profits amounted to £6.4 million (€7.3 million).

The retailer reduced staff numbers to 987 from 1,034 in this period in Northern Ireland.

The company's accumulated profits amounted to £45.19 million in 2021 compared to a year before, while its cash funds increased to £38.06 million from £26.45 million, the report added.

Dunnes Stores completed the closure of all stores in England and Scotland in 2018, but continues to operate 15 stores in Northern Ireland, including four in Belfast, two in Derry and two in Newry, the report noted.

Dunnes Stores

According to the latest data from Kantar, Dunnes Stores reported sales growth of 7.2% year-on-year to sit on a value share of 22.3%, boosted by an increase of new shoppers (+4.7%) and shopping trips (+1.7%).

Grocery price inflation hit 11% in Ireland, with take home grocery sales rising by 1.8% in the 12 weeks to 4 September.

Elsewhere, Musgrave Northern Ireland has announced that it has invested £3.2 million (€3.8 million) in rejuvenating four SuperValu stores in Northern Ireland.

Creating six new jobs in the local area, Musgrave invested £1.1 million in its store in Portstewart, which now features a new hot and cold deli counter, a Moo’d Ice Cream bar and an expanded bakery, as well as an off-licence that stocks premium wine, beer, spirits and a wide range of alcohol-free drinks options.

