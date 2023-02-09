France To Get New Discount Supermarket Chain

A new French discount supermarket chain will open its first store in Alès, in the Gard region, mainly selling white label products, according to media reports.

Toujust is the brainchild of Fabrice Gerber, an experienced manager in the retail trade, formerly of Leclerc, Système U and Aldi.

It will function as a cooperative, with four main shareholders: Gerdis (Fabrice Gerber's company), RT Logistique, Mila Capital and Val Invest.

In addition, the suppliers will be shareholders and will share 25% of the profits.

Toujust

Significantly, there will be no intermediaries between the distributor and producers, no central purchasing office, and therefore less costs in the end.

Another part of the strategy is to set up shop on the outskirts of medium-sized towns in France, with population ranging between 10,000 and 12,000.

A dozen stores will follow in the first half of 2023 in Monéteau (Yonne), Cambrai (Nord), Lempdes (Puy-de-Dôme), Lens (Pas-de-Calais), Montauban (Tarn-et-Garonne), Terrasson (Dordogne), Saint-Quentin (Aisne), Saint-Maur (Indre) and Arbent-Oyonnax (Ain).

The company plans to open approximately fifty stores by the end of the year, and 300 within five years.

Each store will be spread across 999 square metres and offer 7,500 SKUs, 80% of which will be food, including 45% in the fresh category.

The company will mainly sell its own brands and rely on 100 small suppliers. It is advertising 5-10% lower prices compared to its direct competitors.

