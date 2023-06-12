E.Leclerc Widens Gap Over Competitors In France

French cooperative retailer E.Leclerc managed to widen its gap over competitors in the period from mid-April to mid-May, new data has shown.

According to Kantar data reported by French daily Le Figaro, E.Leclerc had a 23.9% share of the market in the reference period, adding over 1.1 million customers and increasing its share by 1.1%, widening the gap with nearest rival, Carrefour.

Carrefour's appeal remains stable, however, with the group accounting for 18.8% of grocery purchases.

Les Mousquetaires is in third place, with a 16.4% market share, followed by Système U (11.6%), Auchan Retail (8.3%), Lidl (8.2%) and Casino (6.1%).

E.Leclerc is the only major retailer not to have implemented the anti-inflation measures requested by the French government, opting instead to freeze the prices of more than 900 products from its Eco+ range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share Performance

Both Système U and Lidl recorded a growth of 0.5% in the period, according to the data, while discounter Aldi saw an increase in market share of 0.2%.

On the other hand, Auchan Retail and Casino both saw a dip in performance, losing 0.7% and 1.1% of market share, respectively.

Leading The Charge

Le Figaro previously reported that E.Leclerc was the market leader in terms of French market turnover in 2022, excluding fuel, at €43.9 billion (+4% year-on-year).

Carrefour placed second with €42 billion (+3.4%), followed by Intermarché (€36 billion, +2.3%); Système U (€23.9 billion, +4%); Auchan (€16.7 billion, +1.7%); Lidl (data for France not published); and Casino (€14.2 billion, +1%), all values excluding fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

E.Leclerc has 544 members in its cooperative, operating a total of 734 shops and 140,000 employees.