Alcampo Launches Second Blockchain-Based Product

Auchan’s Spanish subsidiary Alcampo has launched a new product on the market with blockchain technology.

The organic eggs are marketed under the private-label brand ‘Cultivamos lo Bueno’ (formerly Alcampo Producción Controlada) and supplied by Casa Garzea.

By scanning the code available on the carton packs with six and 10 eggs, consumers can access information on each production batch, such as the farm, shed, collection date, packaging date, units per batch and a counter of the amount of plastic avoided since May, when the first blockchain tests began.

This first production with blockchain technology introduced by the food retailer were free-range eggs, also under its ‘Cultivamos lo Bueno’ brand.

Organic Eggs

Besides adding blockchain, Alcampo has renewed the organic egg range by unifying the sizes and extending the sales formats to half a dozen and a dozen.

‘Cultivamos lo Bueno’ organic eggs come from hens that are reared on at least 80% organically produced feed, which may include vegetables, herbs, cereals, maize or organic feed.

This private-label brand includes products that revisit the flavours and smells of yesteryears and stand out for their quality and traceability, as well as offering an added value in social and environmental aspects.

‘Cultivamos lo Bueno’ consists of 250 SKUs, 60 of which are organic.

The blockchain-based products are available in Alcampo’s 539 outlets, including 80 hypermarkets and small hypermarkets and 459 supermarkets (131 of which are franchised), and via its online retail service.

