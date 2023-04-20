52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon Launches Programme To Identify And Track Counterfeiters

By Reuters
Share this article

Amazon has launched its Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange (ACX), an initiative to help retail stores label and track marketplace counterfeits as part of the e-commerce giant's efforts to crack down on organized crime on its platform, the company announced on Thursday.

Online marketplaces in the United States, including Amazon, face hurdles in keeping counterfeiters off their platforms and fake merchandise from entering their warehouses.

The new programme mimics data exchange programmes by the credit card industry to find scammers and identify their tactics.

Stores and Amazon marketplace sellers can anonymously contribute information and records flagging counterfeiters to a third-party database or use the database to avoid doing business with the bad actors.

'Critical To Share Information About Confirmed Counterfeiters'

"We think it is critical to share information about confirmed counterfeiters to help the entire industry stop these criminals earlier," Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services, said in a statement.

The Seattle-based retail giant piloted the anti-counterfeiting initiative in 2021 with an undisclosed number of apparel, home goods and cosmetics stores, where counterfeiting is most common.

As part of other anti-counterfeiting efforts, Amazon is also working with the US Customs and Border Protection on a data pilot that helps the company identify and target low-value e-commerce shipments that may be counterfeit goods or break other regulations.

Read More: 5 Ways That AI And Machine Learning Are Enhancing The Retail Experience

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Mondelēz Expands CoLab Programme To Focus On Food Technology
2
Technology

SortMate: The Evolution Of Sorting Fresh Goods
3
Technology

Deliveroo Sees Revenue Up 4% In First Quarter
4
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Raises Profit Guidance For 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com