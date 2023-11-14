Amazon To Sell Shopping Ads On Snapchat

Amazon.com is to allow Snapchat users in the U.S. to buy some products listed on the e-commerce company directly from the social media app, a spokesperson has said, making it a deal similar to one recently inked with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.

Customers will be able to shop directly from Amazon's Snapchat ads and check out without leaving the social media app, the Seattle-based company said in an emailed statement.

Real-Time Pricing

Potential buyers would also be able to see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads in Snapchat as part of the new experience, it added.

The Information first reported the news on Amazon-Snap ad deal on Monday.

The deals with Meta and Snap come as the e-commerce giant looks to boost its product offerings through social media applications.

The deal would also be a boost for Snap, which posted a better-than-expected revenue and user growth for the latest three months, with the results also signalling that advertisers were returning to smaller platforms such as Snapchat.

Snap declined to comment.

Third-Quarter Revenue

In October, Amazon reported a 13% increase in overall revenue for the third quarter, reaching $143.1 billion. Net income for the third quarter rose to $9.9 billion (€9.4 billion) from $2.87 billion (€2.7 billion) the previous year.

According to CFO Brian Olsavsky, the company experienced robust demand in sales categories like beauty and health, although there was a decline in discretionary spending. Olsavsky noted that customers remained cautious about pricing, opting for cost-effective options and actively seeking deals.

He also mentioned that Amazon's transportation spending was positively impacted by a decrease in inflation, partially offset by fuel costs.

Additional reporting by ESM