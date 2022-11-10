Arneg Inaugurates New Technology Hub

Arneg has inaugurated the 'Technology Hub', a new space where innovative ideas can take shape freely.

The new centre is dedicated to research and development, where every day a team of engineers and specialised technicians will engage in research, design, testing and standardisation.

Arneg has always wanted to offer the best to its customers, and this is also the case in terms of technological innovation. Its first research and development laboratory was set up in 1992, and progress has not stopped since then.

The Arneg laboratory also conducts tests on specific product lines for a number of subsidiaries, with a third of the equipment dedicated to testing customised projects. It has become necessary to further enlarge the testing capacity – a wish that became reality with the construction of the Technology Hub.

Arneg's past and future come together in this new complex, which consists of two buildings – a historic villa from the early 1900s, a Beaux-Arts heritage site dedicated to office activities and the metrology laboratory, and a state-of-the-art facility with 35% more testing capacity, housing seven test rooms and 11 data acquisition stations.

Experimental Space

Prof. Barbara Bogoni, Scientific Coordinator of the design group of the Mantua Pole of the Milan Polytechnic University, who coordinated the project, said, "Our intention was to create an experimental space in which to combine the human dimension, in the search for the best environmental conditions for the wellbeing of the people who are called upon here to bring new ideas to life with the technological dimension.

"This is a structure that can best accommodate the machinery and equipment that are built and tested here to innovate the world of refrigeration."

To complete the project, the work 'Nuovi Mondi' (New Worlds), a large bronze portal created by the artist Amedeo Fiorese, seals the entrance to the Arneg Technology Hub, highlighting its status as a forge of ideas, research and innovation.

Development Process

The process of renovating the villa and building the new laboratories took four years, in one of the most critical periods for the construction of infrastructure due to the shortage of raw materials.

In spite of this, Arneg succeeded in creating a building that is highly energy efficient – the management of heating and air conditioning in the office areas is entrusted to a centralised system that channels heat flows according to the needs of the individual rooms.

Elsewhere, the heat produced by the condensation of the machines is recovered to heat the offices and test rooms, and the use of gas for technical and thermal management of the buildings has been eliminated. A system of photovoltaic panels produces 65% of the electricity the hub needs.

For more information, visit www.arneg.it.

