52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Biedronka Rolls Out 15,000th Self-Service Checkout

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Biedronka Rolls Out 15,000th Self-Service Checkout

Polish retailer Biedronka has rolled out its 15,000th self-service checkout unit.

Self-checkouts are now in place in 87% of Biedronka's stores, spanning over 3,000 outlets, the company noted.

On average, it takes approximately two minutes to complete a self-service transaction, which is shorter compared with a traditional cash register.

The average shopping cart value of a customer using the device is just over PLN 46 (around €10.50), Biedronka added.

Customer Comfort

Anna Nowakowska-Kaźmierczak, manager for operational projects at Biedronka said, "All activities of the Biedronka chain are focused on customer comfort. The development of self-service checkouts in our stores is a clear response to their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thanks to these checkouts, they can conveniently, efficiently, and quickly pay for their favourite products added to the basket while shopping. These days, time is crucial for each of us, and the ability to efficiently buy necessary products certainly allows you to save time."

Self-Service Checkouts

Self-service checkouts are available at the retailer's stores in large as well as small cities and towns in Poland.

Most devices have been installed in stores with the highest footfall, such as outlets in Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, Gdańsk and Katowice.

On average, each store in the chain offering self-service checkouts has five devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

At self-service cash registers, shoppers can use the same payment tools as in a traditional cash register, such as cards, BLIK, e-codes and the Moja Biedronka card, among others.

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins recently reported a 21% jump in full-year sales, driven by a robust increase in sales at Biedronka.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Retail Returns To Positive Earnings In 2022/23 Year
Ocado Retail Returns To Positive Earnings In 2022/23 Year
2
Technology

Could AI Enhance The Retail Experience For Consumers?
Could AI Enhance The Retail Experience For Consumers?
3
Technology

Embraco To Showcase Commercial Refrigeration Solutions At AHR Expo In Chicago
Embraco To Showcase Commercial Refrigeration Solutions At AHR Expo In Chicago
4
Technology

SPAR Slovenia Introduces 'Virtual Influencer'
SPAR Slovenia Introduces 'Virtual Influencer'
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com