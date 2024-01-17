Biedronka Rolls Out 15,000th Self-Service Checkout

Polish retailer Biedronka has rolled out its 15,000th self-service checkout unit.

Self-checkouts are now in place in 87% of Biedronka's stores, spanning over 3,000 outlets, the company noted.

On average, it takes approximately two minutes to complete a self-service transaction, which is shorter compared with a traditional cash register.

The average shopping cart value of a customer using the device is just over PLN 46 (around €10.50), Biedronka added.

Customer Comfort

Anna Nowakowska-Kaźmierczak, manager for operational projects at Biedronka said, "All activities of the Biedronka chain are focused on customer comfort. The development of self-service checkouts in our stores is a clear response to their needs.

"Thanks to these checkouts, they can conveniently, efficiently, and quickly pay for their favourite products added to the basket while shopping. These days, time is crucial for each of us, and the ability to efficiently buy necessary products certainly allows you to save time."

Self-Service Checkouts

Self-service checkouts are available at the retailer's stores in large as well as small cities and towns in Poland.

Most devices have been installed in stores with the highest footfall, such as outlets in Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, Gdańsk and Katowice.

On average, each store in the chain offering self-service checkouts has five devices.

At self-service cash registers, shoppers can use the same payment tools as in a traditional cash register, such as cards, BLIK, e-codes and the Moja Biedronka card, among others.

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins recently reported a 21% jump in full-year sales, driven by a robust increase in sales at Biedronka.