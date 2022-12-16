Britain's Co-op Partners With Just Eat For Home Delivery

British supermarket chain the Co-op has joined forces with online meal ordering and delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway to offer home delivery for groceries across the country, the companies have announced.

Shoppers will be able to order items from the Co-op for delivery in as little as under 30 minutes via the Just Eat app and website.

The partnership will initially offer the service from 50 Co-op stores in the United Kingdom and expand to over 1,000 stores by Spring 2023.

Commenting on the deal, Chris Conway, e-commerce director at the Co-op, said, "Co-op stores are well placed in local communities to provide quick, easy and convenient home deliveries – whether a full shop or last-minute top-ups.

"We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services and, with our members and customers leading busy lives, ease, speed and convenience is a cornerstone of our approach."

Existing Partnerships

Just Eat already has partnership deals in the country with Asda, the UK's No. 3 supermarket group, wholesaler Booker, which is part of market leader Tesco, and fast food group Greggs.

Online's share of the UK grocery market was 11.3% in November, according to data from market researcher NielsenIQ.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Just Eat, a move which will enable Co-op to 'deliver' further flexible options online with increased choice and availability in our communities, however and whenever our customers choose to shop with us,' Conway added.

