Subscribe Login
Technology

Britain's Co-op Partners With Just Eat For Home Delivery

Share this article

British supermarket chain the Co-op has joined forces with online meal ordering and delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway to offer home delivery for groceries across the country, the companies have announced.

Shoppers will be able to order items from the Co-op for delivery in as little as under 30 minutes via the Just Eat app and website.

The partnership will initially offer the service from 50 Co-op stores in the United Kingdom and expand to over 1,000 stores by Spring 2023.

Commenting on the deal, Chris Conway, e-commerce director at the Co-op, said, "Co-op stores are well placed in local communities to provide quick, easy and convenient home deliveries – whether a full shop or last-minute top-ups.

"We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services and, with our members and customers leading busy lives, ease, speed and convenience is a cornerstone of our approach."

Existing Partnerships

Just Eat already has partnership deals in the country with Asda, the UK's No. 3 supermarket group, wholesaler Booker, which is part of market leader Tesco, and fast food group Greggs.

Online's share of the UK grocery market was 11.3% in November, according to data from market researcher NielsenIQ.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Just Eat, a move which will enable Co-op to 'deliver' further flexible options online with increased choice and availability in our communities, however and whenever our customers choose to shop with us,' Conway added.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

REWE Opens Fully Autonomous Pick&Go Store In Munich
2
Technology

Pingo Doce Rolls Out Meu Pingo Doce App
3
Technology

Novum's LEAP Technology Helps Retailers Tackle Spiralling Energy Costs
4
Technology

REWE Launches 'REWE Savings Assistant' Chatbot On Instagram
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com