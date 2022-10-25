Carrefour Announces Training In Digital Technologies For All French Employees

Retail giant Carrefour is running a training programme in the fundamentals of digital technologies titled 'Tous digital!' (Everybody digital!) for all 85,000 employees in France.

The course, which runs up to 5 November, formalises the commitment that the retail group made on Digital Day on 9 November 2021 to train all of its employees in digital technologies by 2024.

The retailer believes that the move will speed up the group's digitalisation and ensure that its employees remain employable.

'Tous digital!' Programme

The “Tous digital!” course has been developed alongside the start-up Emeraude Escape. It is designed as a serious game aimed at giving trainees a fun experience in a virtual world.

The one-hour game is available online for head office employees and will be undertaken in teams by everybody working at warehouses and in stores, Carrefour added.

It will be run by students from the network of Digital Campus schools, from the Galileo Global Education group, who will visit all Carrefour establishments during the course of the next three weeks.

According to Carrefour, the training will better equip employees to understand customers’ expectations, which have been transformed by digital technologies.

It will help them gain insights into a wealth of new channels that together deliver a technology-enhanced shopping experience.

The training also teaches employees about the concrete impact of these technologies on people's day-to-day professional lives – whatever role they play in the company.

Digital Culture

The training programme aligns with Alexandre Bompard's aim of turning Carrefour into a 'digital retail company' and is designed to speed up the process of imparting digital skills to all Carrefour employees.

To date, 79,000 of the group's employees have participated in one of its digital training programmes.

Carrefour offers various courses ranging from digital basics to advanced courses in technology and data

By the time the 'Tous digital!' course is over, more than 150,000 people will have been trained, the retailer noted.

