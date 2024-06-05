52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Carrefour Makes Shopping Easier for Visually Impaired Customers

By Branislav Pekic
Carrefour Belgium has introduced a new solution to help visually-impaired shoppers navigate its hypermarket in Auderghem.

The new system combines two cutting-edge technologies – Virtuoz, a tactile sound map located at the store entrance, provides shoppers with a clear layout of the store, while NaviLens utilises smart QR codes that can be scanned from up to 20 metres away in under three milliseconds, using a dedicated app.

This technology guides blind and visually-impaired customers safely through the store, leading them to specific products, aisles, checkouts, and other services. QR codes also provide accessible information on pricing and details for over 1,700 SKUs within the store.

The system is the result of a partnership with technology company Seedgrowth Accessibility, and Eqla, a Belgian organisation that supports the visually impaired.

This collaboration allowed for thorough testing and comprehensive training for Carrefour employees, ensuring they are well equipped to assist customers with visual limitations.

Shopping Independently

“It is estimated that in Belgium, one in one thousand people are blind and 1 in 100 are visually impaired," commented Geoffroy Gersdorff, CEO of Carrefour Belgium. "Shopping independently is often a big challenge for these people. With this pilot project, Carrefour is implementing concrete solutions in Auderghem to make the store accessible.

"This project is part of our wider diversity and inclusion strategy. A strategy based on three pillars: age, gender, and disability.”

Diversity And Inclusion

Beyond the system in Auderghem, Carrefour Belgium has a broader diversity and inclusion strategy that includes several initiatives.

For example, stores have weekday quiet hours between 14:00 – 16:00 to cater to people with hypersensitivity and autism spectrum disorders. Carrefour also offers targeted training, recruitment programmes, internships, and development courses for their employees with disabilities.

Additionally, the retailer conducts internal awareness campaigns to promote a more inclusive workplace.

